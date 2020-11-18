1/1
Roxanne V. Richards
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roxanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roxanne V. Richards

Zanesville - Roxanne V. Richards, 80, of Zanesville, died at 8:50 P.M. on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Genesis Hospital, Zanesville, received her angel wings surrounded by her loving family. She was born April 11, 1940, in Niagara Falls, NY, a daughter of the late Edgar and Ruth (Maxom) Phillips. She retired from Mid-East Vocational School, was a member of Gold Wing Road Riders Association Chapter Y-2, and a big Pittsburgh Steelers and Ohio State Buckeye Fan. She was also a member of the Purple Peddlers, a precision tricycle drill team, and rode in the Macy Day Parade in 2009. According to her children, she made the best blackberry pie, and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought her much joy.

She is survived by three daughters, Michelle (Jerry) Rognon, Susan (Ron) Reynolds, and Sandra (Shane) Weaver; two sons, Michael (Lori) Richards and Scott (Wendy) Richards; thirteen grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren, who knew her as GiGi; a sister, Claudia; two brothers, Gary and Edgar Phillips Jr.; and two fur babies, Louie and Jack.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James L. Richards who died June 21, 2001 and a brother, Jimmy Phillips.

Friends and family may call from 11:00 A.M. until time of the funeral service at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE with her son, Elder Michael Richards officiating. An Inurnment will take place at Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery, Zanesville at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Shelter Society, 1430 Newark Road, Zanesville OH 43701.

The family requests that self-provided face masks be worn and social distancing observed during the calling hours and funeral service.

To send a note of condolence or to order flowers, visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com, follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home
1271 Blue Ave
Zanesville, OH 43702-8287
(740) 452-4551
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved