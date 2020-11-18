Roxanne V. Richards
Zanesville - Roxanne V. Richards, 80, of Zanesville, died at 8:50 P.M. on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Genesis Hospital, Zanesville, received her angel wings surrounded by her loving family. She was born April 11, 1940, in Niagara Falls, NY, a daughter of the late Edgar and Ruth (Maxom) Phillips. She retired from Mid-East Vocational School, was a member of Gold Wing Road Riders Association Chapter Y-2, and a big Pittsburgh Steelers and Ohio State Buckeye Fan. She was also a member of the Purple Peddlers, a precision tricycle drill team, and rode in the Macy Day Parade in 2009. According to her children, she made the best blackberry pie, and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought her much joy.
She is survived by three daughters, Michelle (Jerry) Rognon, Susan (Ron) Reynolds, and Sandra (Shane) Weaver; two sons, Michael (Lori) Richards and Scott (Wendy) Richards; thirteen grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren, who knew her as GiGi; a sister, Claudia; two brothers, Gary and Edgar Phillips Jr.; and two fur babies, Louie and Jack.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James L. Richards who died June 21, 2001 and a brother, Jimmy Phillips.
Friends and family may call from 11:00 A.M. until time of the funeral service at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE with her son, Elder Michael Richards officiating. An Inurnment will take place at Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery, Zanesville at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Shelter Society, 1430 Newark Road, Zanesville OH 43701.
The family requests that self-provided face masks be worn and social distancing observed during the calling hours and funeral service.
