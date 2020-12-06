1/
Roxie J. Cordray
McConnelsville - Roxie J. Cordray 82, of McConnelsville passed away at 6:00 p.m. December 4, 2020 at Highland Oaks Health Center in McConnelsville. She was born August 6, 1938 in Lumberton, North Carolina the daughter of the late, Grady Lawson and Ida Belle Taylor Lawson. She is survived by her daughters, Debbie (Jr.) Strode of Malta, Angie (Doug) Hughes of McConnelsville, and Shellie (Bob) Smith of McConnelsville; grandchildren, Ariel Coleman, Alissa Higginbotham, Ryan Strode, Kiley Apperson, Tyler Parsons, Marley Smith, and Grady Smith; eleven great grandchildren; a sister, Marilyn Sealey; and a brother, Harris Lawson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Terry Shriver; husband, Ray D. Cordray; sisters, Anna Ruth Davis, Dorothy Mae Lloyd, Mildred Shumpert; brothers, Rony, Grady, and Howard Lawson. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at McConnelsville Cemetery. Miller-Huck Funeral Home in McConnelsville is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.miller-huck.com.




MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Miller-Huck Funeral Home
62 S. 7th St.
McConnelsville, OH 43756
740-962-4471
