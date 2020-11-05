Roy D. Kimble
Zanesville - Roy Delmar Kimble, 89, of Zanesville, died at 2:37 P.M. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Genesis Hospital, Zanesville. He was born November 24, 1930, in Zanesville, a son of the late Roy and Agnes (Zink) Kimble. He was a United States Marine Veteran serving during the Korean Conflict and a member of Rolling Plains United Methodist Church. He retired from Zanesville Mould Company and also worked for Hutchison Construction and part-time for McHugh's Auto for sixteen years. He was a fifty-one year member of Eagles #302 and loved baseball, NY Yankees, and western movies. Roy loved talking to people and had the gift of gab, and never met a stranger. He was involved in softball playing and coaching, enjoyed the Ohio State Buckeyes, and playing euchre.
He is survived by his three children, Jeffrey (Connie) Kimble, Roy D. (Judy) Kimble, Jr. and Karen (Larry) Pickett; ten grandchildren, R.J. Kimble III, Sally (Josh) Murphy, Nathaniel Parks, Justin (Cora) Parks, Cody (Katie) Parks, Caitlin Kimble, Caleb Kimble, Jack Kimble, Melissa LeRoy, and Andy Kimble; seven great-grandchildren, Sophie Dillinger, Paiton Kimble, Haidon Kimble, Adele Parks, Ziglar Parks, Judah Parks, and Crew Parks; a sister, Bonnie (Bob) Martin; and a nephew, Paul (Amy) Kimble.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of sixty-two years, Peggy A. (Taylor) Kimble, who died January 17, 2018; a brother, Paul Kimble; and a sister, Betty McClelland.
Friends and family may call from 5:00 - 8:00 P.M. on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE and one hour prior to funeral services which will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Saturday, November 7, 2020, with Pat Wiseman-Jones officiating. Full Military Honors will be accorded to him by the VFW George Selsam Post 1058 and the American Legion Post 29 immediately following the services. He will be laid to rest at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Stovertown.
The family requests that self-provided face masks be worn and social distancing observed during the calling hours and funeral service.
