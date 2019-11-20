|
|
Roy "Ed" Higgins II
Roy "Ed" Higgins II, 42 , passed away in his home on Tuesday, November 19th, 2019. Roy was born in Zanesville to Roy E. and Irene (Passwaters) Higgins on March 15, 1977. Roy graduated from John Glenn High School in 1995, he then attended Ohio University of Zanesville and Zane State attaining his Bachelor Degree in Criminal Justice. Roy worked as a Child Abuse Investigator for both Guernsey and Muskingum Counties for over 16 years. He was a member of the 4X4 Trail Riders. Roy also owned and operated the Higgins Auto in Philo. He enjoyed spending time with his nieces and nephews.
He is survived by his loving wife, Kayla (Herron) Higgins whom he married on January 7, 2017, his mother, Irene "Kay" Higgins, his brother, Joseph Higgins. He will be deeply missed by his in-laws including, Adam (Tracey) Herron, Krystle (Randy) Sotherden, Katrina (Jeremy) Kreager, and his mother-in-law, Sandra Herron, as well as many nieces and nephews including, J.D. & Blythe Herron, Chelsea & Dylan Sotherden, Kase & J.R. Kreager, and Aaron Higgins; and many friends with a special remembrance by his fur baby, Beavis.
He is predeceased by his father, Roy E. Higgins I, his paternal grandparents, Roy D. and Bessie Higgins, his Maternal grandparents, Virgil and Frances Passwater, his father-in-law, Arthur L. Herron, his beloved dog, Bowser and his good friend, Floyd G. "Dink" Corwin, II.
Friends and family are welcome to attend a celebration of his life at the Farus Funeral Home of New Concord on Saturday, November 23rd, from 4 to 6PM, with a memorial service starting at 6PM with Pastor Jim Gibson officiating.
Published in the Times Recorder from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019