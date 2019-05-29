Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 31, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
the American Legion Post 29 Front Hall
27 South 3rd St
Zanesville, OH
Royce Coates Jr. Obituary
Royce Coates Jr.

Zanesville - Royce A. Coates Jr., 61 of Zanesville, passed away May 24, 2019 at his residence.

He was born October 8, 1957 in Zanesville, son of the late, Royce Coates Sr. and Joan Crawford Coates. He was a welder by trade and member of the Sheet Metal Workers Union. Royce was a Chrysler man and loved his Harley Davidson Motorcycle.

He is survived by his children, Brian (Alethea) White, Stacey Coates, Royce Adam (Brooke Hall) Coates, Justin Coates; siblings, Dorothy M. Coates, Theresa (Steve Tetak) Coates, Carl (Donna) Coates, Robin (Bill Meridith) Coates; grandchildren, Conor and Brogen White, Michael Peyton and Nick Coates, Eliza Coates; several nieces and nephews; bonus mom Mary Coates; bonus siblings, Veronica, Mickey, Barbara, Brent, Brenda and Roseanne.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister Sheryl Coates.

A celebration of life service will be held from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM Friday, May 31, 2019 at the American Legion Post 29 Front Hall, located at 27 South 3rd St, Zanesville, OH 43701.

To sign the online guestbook please visit www.delongbakerlanning.com
Published in the Times Recorder on May 29, 2019
