Services
Snouffer Funeral Home Llc
1150 W. Military Road
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 450-8000
Calling hours
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Snouffer Funeral Home Llc
1150 W. Military Road
Zanesville, OH 43701
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Snouffer Funeral Home Llc
1150 W. Military Road
Zanesville, OH 43701
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Royce Henthorn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Royce R. Henthorn


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Royce R. Henthorn Obituary
Royce R. Henthorn

Zanesville - Royce Roxene Henthorn, 75 passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019. She was born June 8, 1944 in Roseville to the late Roy and Lillie Pride Miller. She was a member of Westwood Baptist Church and enjoyed volunteering in the West Muskingum School district.

Surviving are her husband, James "Jim" Henthorn; her daughter Jamie (Kyle) Huston; two step daughters: Cheryl (Mark) Robison and Peggy Dumolt; a brother John Miller; five sisters: Charlotte Taylor, Emma Miller, Brenda Barnett, Pam Miller and Carolyn Jennings; three grandchildren: Chesney Huston, Trenton Huston and Autumn Huston and seven step grandchildren: Harley, Kimberly, Tara, Cody, Mandy, Steven and Nicholas.

Friends may call from 2 to 5PM, Sunday, September 22, 2019 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD ZANESVILLE. Funeral services will be 11AM Monday, September 23, 2019 in the Snouffer Chapel with Rev. Mark Ballmer officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery, Roseville.

To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, find us on Facebook or call our locally owned caring staff at 740.450.8000.
Published in the Times Recorder on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Royce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Snouffer Funeral Home Llc
Download Now