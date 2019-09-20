|
Royce R. Henthorn
Zanesville - Royce Roxene Henthorn, 75 passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019. She was born June 8, 1944 in Roseville to the late Roy and Lillie Pride Miller. She was a member of Westwood Baptist Church and enjoyed volunteering in the West Muskingum School district.
Surviving are her husband, James "Jim" Henthorn; her daughter Jamie (Kyle) Huston; two step daughters: Cheryl (Mark) Robison and Peggy Dumolt; a brother John Miller; five sisters: Charlotte Taylor, Emma Miller, Brenda Barnett, Pam Miller and Carolyn Jennings; three grandchildren: Chesney Huston, Trenton Huston and Autumn Huston and seven step grandchildren: Harley, Kimberly, Tara, Cody, Mandy, Steven and Nicholas.
Friends may call from 2 to 5PM, Sunday, September 22, 2019 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD ZANESVILLE. Funeral services will be 11AM Monday, September 23, 2019 in the Snouffer Chapel with Rev. Mark Ballmer officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery, Roseville.
Published in the Times Recorder on Sept. 20, 2019