DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home
56 South 5th Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 452-9356
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home
56 South 5th Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home
56 South 5th Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
East Forty Church of Christ
7522 East Pike
Norwich, OH
Ruby Johnson
Ruby Johnson

Zanesville - Ruby June Johnson, 90, of Zanesville, went to be with the Lord, August 23, 2019 at her residence surrounded by family.

She was born October 14, 1928 in Frazeysburg, OH, daughter of the late, Daniel Slaughter and Elizabeth Palmer Slaughter. Ruby was a member of the East Forty Church of Christ and retired from Essex Wire.

She is survived by her children, Lenora June (Tony) Oliva, Verlyn Dale (Shirley) Johnson, Roger Leroy (Diane) Johnson; sisters, Anna Lee Ellis, Betty (Jack) Drake; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Dean R. Johnson; son Dean Eugene Johnson; brothers, Carl Slaughter, Lester Slaughter and Arlan Slaughter.

Calling hours will be held 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM to 8:00 P.M. Monday, August 26, 2019 at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home. Funeral services will take place 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at East Forty Church of Christ 7522 East Pike, Norwich, OH 43767 with Jared Graves and Bill Meaige officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul's Cemetery.

To sign the online guestbook please visit www.delongbakerlanning.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Aug. 25, 2019
