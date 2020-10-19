1/
Rudolph "Jimmy" Bishop Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rudolph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rudolph "Jimmy" Bishop, Jr.

Zanesville/Newark - Born into time, October 20, 1948. Born into eternity, October 11, 2020. Rudolph Bishop, Jr. A.K.A. Jimmy, leaves to mourn his passing, Rudolph Bishop, Sr.; 2 children; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; 1 sister; nieces and nephews; uncles and aunts; cousins; relatives, friends and acquaintances. In our hearts, you hold a place no one else can ever fill. We love you, Jimmy.

Per the family's wishes, cremation has been chosen. No services will be observed at this time. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved