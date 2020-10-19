Rudolph "Jimmy" Bishop, Jr.Zanesville/Newark - Born into time, October 20, 1948. Born into eternity, October 11, 2020. Rudolph Bishop, Jr. A.K.A. Jimmy, leaves to mourn his passing, Rudolph Bishop, Sr.; 2 children; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; 1 sister; nieces and nephews; uncles and aunts; cousins; relatives, friends and acquaintances. In our hearts, you hold a place no one else can ever fill. We love you, Jimmy.Per the family's wishes, cremation has been chosen. No services will be observed at this time. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.