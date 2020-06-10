Russell C. ClapperChandlersville - Russell C. Clapper, 81, of Chandlersville, passed away on June 10, 2020 at the Beckett House in New Concord following a brief illness.Russell was born in Chandlersville on December 26, 1938. He is the son of the late Charles and Virginia (Dougherty) Clapper. He was a lifetime area farmer and coon hunter.Russell is survived by his brother-in-law Russ Downing; his nieces and nephews, Jon Dantz, Cameron Tumblin, Robert Tumblin, Janis Spillman, Steven Sevcik, Eric Sevcik and Tyna Dailey; many great nieces and great nephews.In addition to his parents, Russ is preceded in death by his five sisters, Evelyn Dantz, E. Lorrayne Tumblin, Geneva Sevcik, Eileen George, Florence "Flo" Downing; and his two nieces, Helen Eileen Smith and Janet Eddleblute.A graveside service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Chandlersville Cemetery.