Russell D. KuhnHopewell - Russell Kuhn, 77 of Hopewell, passed away suddenly on June 2, 2020.Russ was born in Zanesville on April 13, 1943. He is the son of the late George Walter and Opal Rose (Spinks) Kuhn. He worked as an over the road truck driver for Eastern Express and then for Roadway Express until his retirement in 1998. He was a member of the American Legion Post #29, where he served as Adjutant for 11 years; he was a member of the VFW Post #1058 and he served his country in the US Navy, serving on the USS Tidewater. Most especially he loved spending time with his family, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Russ was a proud Navy Veteran and some of his accomplishments include, visiting veterans in the area nursing homes, getting scholarships for local veterans children and grandchildren, a member of the Muskingum County Veterans Hall of Fame.Russ is survived by his wife of 58 years, Marilyn (Corbin) Kuhn, whom he married December 31, 1961; his two sons, Rick (Julie) Kuhn and Rusty (Billie) Kuhn; his grandchildren, Janelle (Joe) Phipps, Jessica (Hyde) Anderson, Mitchell (Megan) Kuhn and Matthew (Abby) Kuhn; his great-grandchildren, Nate, Lily, Rae, McCoy, Maverick and Everly; his brother, Larry Kuhn and his sisters, Roseanne and Kathy.In addition to his parents, Russell is preceded in death by his foster mother, Daisy Sidles and his siblings, Phyllis, Jerry, Bill, Wayne, Ronnie, Gene and Sharon.Visitations for Russ will be 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm on Friday, June 5, 2020 at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls, where funeral services will be held at 1 pm on Saturday. Pastor William Meige will officiate the services. He will be laid to rest in the Duncan Falls Cemetery with full military honors provided by George Selsam Post #1058, the American Legion Post #29 and the US Navy Color.