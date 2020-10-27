Russell Davis
Zanesville - Russell William Davis, 75, of Zanesville, Ohio passed on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Genesis Hospital.
He was born on August 18, 1945 in Zanesville, Ohio, the son of the late Herman Robert Davis and Delores Dunn Kerwood.
Russell was a Christian by faith and was a U.S. Army Veteran. He served in the Vietnam War with the 196th Infantry Brigade. He was a mechanic for AEP for 35 years. Russell was a member of the VFW and American Legion and enjoyed riding motorcycles and spending time with his family.
He is survived by two daughters, Trina (George) Prislipsky, and Shanda (Bill) Scherer; two grandchildren, Liam and Lydia Scherer; two step children, Clinton (Angie) Shriver, and Amanda (Tom) Adams; eight step grandchildren, Mason Boone, Makenna Eltringham, Blake, Caitlyn and Ashynn Adams, Hunter, Hayden and Gavin Shriver; one sibling, Charles "C.A." Kerwood.
In addition to his parents, Russell was preceded in death by his wife, Pamela G. Fogle Davis; two brothers Robert Davis and Richard Davis and two sisters Charlotte "Sis" Ankrom and Hazel "Cook" Kerwood.
Visitation will be held 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. on Friday, October 30, 2020 at the Bryan and Hardwick Funeral Home where funeral service will follow at 1:00 P.M. Burial with Military Honors will conclude at the Greenwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking donations to be made to the National Association of American Veterans or Dementia Society of America
The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Russell's family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com
