1/1
Russell Davis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Russell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Russell Davis

Zanesville - Russell William Davis, 75, of Zanesville, Ohio passed on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Genesis Hospital.

He was born on August 18, 1945 in Zanesville, Ohio, the son of the late Herman Robert Davis and Delores Dunn Kerwood.

Russell was a Christian by faith and was a U.S. Army Veteran. He served in the Vietnam War with the 196th Infantry Brigade. He was a mechanic for AEP for 35 years. Russell was a member of the VFW and American Legion and enjoyed riding motorcycles and spending time with his family.

He is survived by two daughters, Trina (George) Prislipsky, and Shanda (Bill) Scherer; two grandchildren, Liam and Lydia Scherer; two step children, Clinton (Angie) Shriver, and Amanda (Tom) Adams; eight step grandchildren, Mason Boone, Makenna Eltringham, Blake, Caitlyn and Ashynn Adams, Hunter, Hayden and Gavin Shriver; one sibling, Charles "C.A." Kerwood.

In addition to his parents, Russell was preceded in death by his wife, Pamela G. Fogle Davis; two brothers Robert Davis and Richard Davis and two sisters Charlotte "Sis" Ankrom and Hazel "Cook" Kerwood.

Visitation will be held 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. on Friday, October 30, 2020 at the Bryan and Hardwick Funeral Home where funeral service will follow at 1:00 P.M. Burial with Military Honors will conclude at the Greenwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking donations to be made to the National Association of American Veterans or Dementia Society of America.

The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Russell's family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com.










To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved