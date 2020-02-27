Services
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Bryan and Hardwick Funeral Home
Russell Frank "Bud" Wetz


1932 - 2020
Russell "Bud" Frank Wetz

Delaware - Russell "Bud" Frank Wetz 87, of Delaware, Ohio, passed peacefully at 4:48 PM Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at the Kobacker House following a brief illness. Bud lived in Zanesville for 85 years.

He was born on August 6, 1932, in Zanesville, Ohio, the son of Russell D. Wetz and Mildred Alice Skelly.

Bud was a U.S. Army Veteran. He worked for Stanley Home Products in Zanesville as a truck driver, warehouse associate, and computer operator. He was an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan, Cincinnati Reds fan, and he enjoyed woodworking, golfing, and especially helping his neighbors. He loved his family and devoted his time to them.

He is survived by three children, Karen Wetz of Delaware, OH, Lori (Jon) Utz of New Berlin, WI, and David (Debbie) Wetz of Jensen Beach, Florida; grandchildren, Justin A. (Amanda) Smith, Michael B. (Megan) Smith, Shannon C. (Matthew) Lodge, Kevin (Ashley) Utz, Steven (Alexis Schumaker) Utz, Jason Utz, Ryan (Stacy) Noll and Lindsey Noll; seven great granddaughters; three brothers, Carl, Phil and Joe Wetz.

Russell was preceded in death by his wife of over 53 years, Jo Ann Parry Wetz, his parents, and a brother Larry Wetz.

Friends may call from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the Bryan and Hardwick Funeral Home with Graveside service to follow officiated by Rev. Joy Wigal. Burial with Military Honors will conclude at the Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to a .

The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Russell's family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from Feb. 27 to Feb. 29, 2020
