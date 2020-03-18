Services
DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home
56 South 5th Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 452-9356
Russell Geyer


1930 - 2020
Russell Geyer Obituary
Russell Geyer

Sonora - Russell E. Geyer, 89 of Sonora, passed away March 17, 2020 at his residence.

He was born June 27, 1930 in Zanesville, son of the late, George Geyer and Clara Dailey Geyer. Russell was a United States Air Force Veteran. He worked for Borden Dairy for forty-one years.

He is survived by his wife Patricia Reed Geyer; son Brian (Ruth) Geyer; sister Sara; grandchildren, Megan Gyer and Benjamin Geyer.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister Frances Cook.

Private graveside services will take place at St. Paul's Cemetery.

DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

To sign the online guestbook please visit www.delongbakerlanning.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
