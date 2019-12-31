|
|
Russell Hansen
Zanesville - Russell "Harp" Hansen, 90 of Zanesville, passed away December 30, 2019 at his residence surrounded by family.
He was born January 6, 1929 in Zanesville, son of the late Jacob Hansen and Lillian Harper Hansen. He was member of Amity Lodge # 5 F&AM, Scottish Rite, Shrine and Amrou Grotto of Zanesville. Russell was a member of Trinity United Presbyterian Church of Zanesville. He worked at Hennes Trucking Company. Russell also liked NASCAR and going to Florida in the winter.
He is survived by his wife Clara Mae Kaminsky Hansen, whom he married August 20,1949; daughter Susan (Daniel) Robison; grandchild Amy (Dony) Dennis; great-grandchildren, Austin Botkin, Katie Savage, Brianna Dennis; great-great-grandchildren, Keaton, Mayce, Myra Grace; step-grandchildren, Daniel (Michelle) Robison II, Diana (Doug) Campbell; step-great-grandchildren, Austin Montgomery and Seth Montgomery; cousin Mary Helen Williams.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his daughter Christina Lee Perry whom passed away July 24, 2016; aunt Rachel Harper.
Calling hours will be held 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM Thursday, January 2, 2020 at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home, Amity Lodge will hold Masonic service at 6:00 PM at the funeral home. Funeral services will take place 11:00 AM Friday, January 3, 2020 at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home with Pastor Deb Browser officiating. Burial will follow at Zanesville Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Trinity United Presbyterian Church of Zanesville or the Animal Shelter.
Published in the Times Recorder from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020