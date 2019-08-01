|
Russell L. Foraker
Chandlersville - Russell L. Foraker, 70 of Chandlersville, on July 30, 2019, he was set free from his earthly body and is now enjoying the freedom and peace of Heaven with Jesus, surrounded by his loving family.
Russell was born in Zanesville on November 7, 1948. He is the son of the late Charles and Isabel (Pyle) Foraker. He worked as an oil field driller, then for Mattingly Foods and a number of years as a self-employed roofer. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, horses, classic cars and the Cincinnati Reds. He loved spending time with his family and friends. He was a member of The Zanesville Frist Church of God on Newark Road.
Russell is survived by his loving wife, Mary (Rose) Foraker, whom he married December 24, 1970; his children, Susie (Steve) Baldwin, Shane (Tammy) Foraker and Jeannie (Sean) Finnerty; his grandchildren, Lindsey, Audrey and Sidney Baldwin, Ryan, Brittany and Paige Foraker, and Kyle, Sean and Leea Finnerty; his siblings, Janet (Charlie) Hussing, Beverly (Ted) Gates, David Foraker, Mike (Betty) Foraker, Ray (Abby) Foraker, Pam Gonzalas and Jeff Foraker; several nieces and nephews; and his loving support group which included his and his wife's family, his church family, friends and special neighbors.
In addition to his parents, Russell is preceded in death by his two infant sisters, Diane Sue Foraker and Jeannie Foraker.
Family and friends are welcome to attend calling hours 1 to 4 pm, Thursday, August 1, 2019 at The Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls, where funeral services will be held at 4 pm with Pastor James Childers officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Chandlersville Cemetery.
Published in the Times Recorder on Aug. 1, 2019