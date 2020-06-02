Ruth A. BakerPhilo - Ruth A. Baker, 81 passed away on June 1, 2020 at her home in Philo.Ruth was born in Philo on April 8, 1939. She is the daughter of the late Perlie and Mildred (Gibson) Roberts. She was a 1957 graduate of Philo High School, where she was a big supporter of the Alumni Association. She was an avid bingo player, a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, matriarch and the 'self-appointed' local historian on all things Philo and Duncan Falls.Ruth is survived by her two sons, Casey (Janeen) Baker of Zanesville and Mike (Cissy) Baker of Philo; her grandchildren, Emily Baker, Amanda (Mike) Stewart, Joshua Baker, Jessica (Marcus) Baker West and Jacob Baker; her great-grandchildren, Macie, Owen, Kenley, Taylor, Case, Emery, Luke, Sylvie, Matt, Ellie, Zoie, Maddox, Melanie, Nathan and Liam; her two brothers, Steve (Susie) Roberts and Samuel (Judy) Roberts and her sister, Mary Ellen (Terry) Randles.In addition to her parents, Ruth is preceded in death by her husband, Charles R. Baker who passed away in 2013; her infant daughter, Pamela Baker and her five brothers and one sister.Visitations will be 4 to 6 pm on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in the Duncan Falls Cemetery at a time to be determined.