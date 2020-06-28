Ruth Ann Talbot
Crooksville - Ruth Ann Talbot, 91, of Crooksville, Ohio went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at her daughter, Marsha's residence surrounded by her loving family while under the care of Genesis Hospice.
She was born July 16, 1928 in Crooksville, Ohio the daughter of the late Everett and Belva (nee: Hoops) Karr.
Ruth Ann was a homemaker, a caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great great-grandmother, sister and friend. She loved to cook and bake, making delicious meals for her family and also for her church functions as she was a member of First Hope United Methodist Church in Crooksville. She was a former employee of The Crooksville China Co. She liked to spend her leisure time reading and sending cards to folks. She served as secretary for the Crooksville Senior's Club. She loved being a member of Mary's Line Dancers group.
Left behind to mourn her passing are her children, Richard (Martha) Talbot, Marsha (Berney) Harmon, Carol (Jim) Slack and Cheryl Talbot; her grandchildren, Shayne (Amy) Harris, Tricia (Bob) Lytton, Julie (R.J.) Hubbard, Amy Talbot, Jamie (Marty) Stoneburner, Michelle Slack, Jessica Harris and Natashua Slack; her step grandchildren, Chad (Jennifer) Harmon, Stacie (Wayne) Scott and Denise Harmon; her great-grandchildren, Gage (Melanie) Harris, Robby Lytton, Emmah Stoneburner, Carsen Inman, Ellah Stoneburner, Jenna Lytton, Allison Lytton, Slade (Payge) Stoneburner, Aleigh Thornton, Tavyn Hains and Hayden Hubbard; her step great-grandchildren, Tyler Harmon and Lexi and Austin Mount; her great great-grandsons, Memphis Harris and Gage Harris; her nephew, Bob (Sonia) Karr and her sister-in-law, Lois Talbot.
In addition to her parents, welcoming her to her Eternal Home is her husband, Francis Albert Talbot who died November 5, 1990; her brothers, Otis and Victor Karr; her sisters, Lucy Brehm, Violet Karr, Iona Johnson, Virginia Weaver, June Matheny, Audra Shipley and her step great-grandchild, Brittany Harmon.
Family and friends may visit 5-7 PM, Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Goebel Funeral Home, 36 N. Buckeye St., Crooksville. Funeral services and a celebration of Ruth Ann's life will be held at 1:00 PM, Wednesday, July 1 at First Hope United Methodist Church, 102 N. Buckeye St., Crooksville with Pastor Clyde Boring officiating. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in Crooksville Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Genesis Hospice and Palliative Care, 713 Forest Ave., Zanesville, OH 43701 or First Hope United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 201, Crooksville, OH 43731. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Genesis Hospice and Palliative Care, 713 Forest Ave., Zanesville, OH 43701 or First Hope United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 201, Crooksville, OH 43731. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Family and friends may visit 5-7 PM, Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Goebel Funeral Home, 36 N. Buckeye St., Crooksville. Funeral services and a celebration of Ruth Ann's life will be held at 1:00 PM, Wednesday, July 1 at First Hope United Methodist Church, 102 N. Buckeye St., Crooksville with Pastor Clyde Boring officiating. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in Crooksville Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Genesis Hospice and Palliative Care, 713 Forest Ave., Zanesville, OH 43701 or First Hope United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 201, Crooksville, OH 43731. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in Times Recorder from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.
Published in Times Recorder from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.