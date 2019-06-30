Ruth E. Foster



Zanesville - Ruth E. Foster, 82, of Zanesville, died at 3:07 P.M. Friday June 28, 2019 at Riverside Hospital, Columbus. She was born June 26, 1937, in Zanesville, a daughter of the late Roy and Nora Scott Nixon. She had worked for Mosaic Tile, Brockway Glass, Essex Wire and retired from the Muskingum County Sheriff's office after ten years of service as a cook.



Surviving are three sons, Dayle (Connie) Foster, Dave (Susan) Foster and Doug (Bonnie) Foster; four grandchildren, Justin (Sarah) Foster, Clayton (Perry) Foster, Jessica (Eddie) Foster and Kyle (Summer) Foster; granddaughter-in-law, Kelly Foster; six great grandchildren, a sister, Sarah West and a brother, Ralph Nixon.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James B. Foster, who died June 2013, a grandson, Chad Foster; a sister, Esther Faye Maxwell and two brothers-in-laws, James West and Delbert Maxwell.



Friends and family may call from 2-4 & 6-8 P.M. Monday, July 1, 2019 at BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE where funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband Jim at Williams Cemetery, Zanesville.



Published in the Times Recorder on June 30, 2019