Ruth Eileen Kenny
Crooksville - Ruth Eileen Kenny, 96, of Crooksville, peacefully passed from her life on earth to eternal life in the evening hours of Wednesday, January 22, 2020 while under the care of Willow Haven in Zanesville.
Ruth was born one of four children to the late Walter and Victoria (Figley) Trout on August 23, 1923 in Crooksville.
After graduating from Crooksville High School in 1941, Ruth attended the Meredith Business College in Zanesville and received her Diploma. Ruth spent her professional career as a bookkeeper and number tracker for a few prominent companies, Neff Oil Co. and the Hull Pottery Company. Ruth retired in 1981, and although she had an active working life, Ruth always considered the most rewarding job to be taking care of her family. She made her home in worship at the First United Methodist Church in Crooksville, where she practiced her faith devoutly, inside and outside of its walls.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Ann (Gary) Weaver and Kaye (Kenny) Justice both of Crooksville, David (Susie) Kenny of Reynoldsburg and Mark (Sabrina) Kenny of Mt. Gilead; her very special friend, Rosalie Weaver; her grandchildren, Tonia (John) Martino, Tennille Vandewater, Stefani Weaver, Cassandra Kenny, Krystle Kenny, Kirsten (Colton) Rosshirt, Jeremy Watts, Jesse (Hillary) Watts and Levi Watts and her 10 darling great-grandchildren.
Welcoming Ruth into heaven are her husband, Lloyd Zahn Kenny who died in January 1969; her sons, Tim Kenny, Darron Kenny and her siblings, Dortha Search, Freda Wainio and Delmar Trout; her sister-in-law, Geraldine Trout; her brothers-in-law, Bob Wainio, Kenneth Search and William Kenny and her mother-in-law, Leana Printz Kenny.
Friends and family are invited to visit the Kenny family from 4:00 PM-6:00 PM, Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the Goebel Funeral Home, 36 N. Buckeye St. Crooksville. Funeral services will be hosted at 12:00 PM, Monday January 27 at the funeral home with Rev. Gay E. Blau presiding over services. Ruth will then be laid to rest in Crooksville Cemetery beside her husband.
Memorial contributions may be made in Ruth's name to the Alzheimer's Alliance of Perry County, P.O. Box 12, New Lexington.
Published in the Times Recorder from Jan. 23 to Jan. 25, 2020