Ruth Headley
Roseville - Ruth Ellen Headley,78, of Roseville, passed away peacefully on May 23, 2020 at the Morrison House while under the care of Genesis Hospice.
Ruth was born in Lake Milton, Ohio on April 3rd, 1942. She is the daughter of the late Martin Sr. and Martha (Mills) Crum. She was a housewife and a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She enjoyed playing country music and she was a member of the Muskingum County Country Music Association.
Ruth is survived by her three daughters: Donna (Brian) Gillard of Zanesville , Jean (Brad)Miller of Roseville, Mary Ann Headley of Roseville; her son Michael Headley of Zanesville; her grandchildren: Byron Gillard, Bryson Gillard, Brydon Gillard, Aaron (Hillary Wilson) Miller, Amanda (Jeremy) Hatfield , and Owen Headley; her four Great-Grandchildren Karson and Rayen Hatfield and Kenlea and Kylynn Miller; her brother, Martin (Sherry) Crum Jr. of Brownsville and her sister Emma (Roger) Bobo of Philo.
In addition to her parents, Ruth is preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Donald G. Headley, who passed away in 2016
Visitations will be 11 to 1 on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls where funeral services will be at 1 pm with Pastor Tim Patton officiating. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in Rose Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Genesis Hospice of Zanesville.
Published in the Times Recorder from May 23 to May 24, 2020