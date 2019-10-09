|
Ruth E. Henthorne, 88, of Zanesville, passed away Wed. Oct. 9, 2019. She was born on May 16, 1931 in Noble County, a daughter of the late Eugene R. Johnson and Wilma (Shamhart) Johnson. She was a graduate of Jefferson High School in Dresden and the Meredith Business College in Zanesville. She retired from Good Samaritan Medical Center. She was a member of Rolling Plains United Methodist Church, Olive Branch Chapter #251 Order of Eastern Star, Friendship Quilt Guild, and the United Methodist Women.
She is survived by one son Don (Marty) Henthorne of Zanesville. Two granddaughters Amy (Hank) Bankes of Zanesville and Debbie (Robert) Shaffer of Florida. Three great-grandchildren Taylor and Jayna Shaffer of Florida and Rhett Bankes of Zanesville. One sister-in-law Delores Johnson. Several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Frank Henthorne, two sisters Waunita (Carlos) Hogue and Dorothy (Gerald) Fostor, one brother Ivan Johnson.
Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. Fri. Oct. 11, 2019 at WILLIAM THOMPSON & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage where funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Sat. Oct. 12, 2019 with Rev. John Alice officiating. Burial will be in Zanesville Memorial Park. To sign the online guest book please visit
Published in the Times Recorder from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019