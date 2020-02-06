|
|
Ruth Marie Nau
Caldwell - Come, gather, and celebrate the life of Ruth Marie Nau of Caldwell, who passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus. Every "Nau" and then, there is a person who touches the lives of many by their caring presence and giving spirit. Ruth was one of them. Ruth was born November 9, 1944, in Noble County, daughter of the late Orton Virgil and Fern Lillian Walters Lantz. She was a 1962 graduate of Caldwell High School and a 1992 graduate of Ohio University - Zanesville's School of Nursing RN Program. She was employed as a practical nurse for thirty years at the Caldwell Clinic for Drs. Jenkins and Smith, and she was also a community nurse for the Noble County Health Department. Her nursing career also took her to Genesis Hospital in Zanesville where she worked as an oncology and hospice nurse. She found her final calling serving as the school nurse for Caldwell Exempted Village Schools.
Ruth was a member and former president of the Noble Local Board of Education for thirty-two years and was a Master Board Member. As part of her commitment to education, she served on state committees, including OSBA Board Member Cabinet, Board of Trustees, Executive Committee, and she was an Ambassador of Education. She received many awards for her service to education, including All-Ohio Board Member and Southeast Ohio Outstanding Board Member. Along with her husband, Howard, she established Noble County Habitat for Humanity in 2011. She also was a member of Leadership Noble, the Family and Children First Council, the United Way, , and other community organizations. Ruth was a member of the Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Belle Valley, where she served as eucharistic minister and lector. She was a member of its Catholic Women's Club, and she coordinated The Christmas Giving Tree at the church. She loved fishing at the pond at her cabin, baking with her grandchildren, and gathering with her family. Ruth was giving to the end by providing the gift of life as an organ donor.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Howard Charles Nau, whom she married September 7, 1963, and who died January 4, 2017; her son, Alan Dale Nau, who died in March, 1980; three brothers, Terry, Dennis, and James Lantz; and sisters-in-law, Mary Pilcher and Rita Fulton.
Surviving are her daughters, Melissa A. Nau and husband, Aaron Daniels of Cambridge, Michele L. and husband Galen Bates of Sarahsville, and Carla M. and husband Jeff Redman of Weisbaden, Germany; five grandchildren, Gabrielle Bates, Wade Bates, Samuel Bates, Xander Daniels, and Luke Daniels; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Bob and Patty Nau of Pleasant City, Lewis and Patty Lang of Marietta, Ramona Tornes of Waterford, and Diana D. Lantz of Toledo; many cousins, nieces, and nephews, with whom she had a special bond; and a host of friends. Her daughters request that we share "She was our mom, but she belonged to the community."
Friends may call Saturday, February 8, 2020, from 5-8 at McVay-Perkins Funeral Home, 416 East Street, Caldwell, where a vigil service will follow visitation at 8PM. A visitation will also be observed Sunday, February 9th from 2-8 at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Fulda. Funeral Liturgy with Mass will be Monday, February 10th at 10:30AM at the church with Rev. Fr. Wayne Morris and Rev. Fr. Chester Pabin as celebrants. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Parish Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Habitat for Humanity of Southeast Ohio at www.habitatseo.org or to the Belle Valley Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 16, Belle Valley, Ohio, 43717. An online guestbook may be signed at www.mcvay-perkins.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2020