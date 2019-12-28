|
Ruth Marlene Smith
McConnelsville - Ruth Marlene Smith, 87, of McConnelsville passed away Friday, December 27, 2019 at her home. She was born March 24, 1932 in Morgan County to the late Dean Hancher and Ina Ray Hancher. Ruth worked for the Morgan County Auditor's Office for 20 years. She baked delicious pies, soup, and salads for the family restaurant Smith's Shake Shoppe for many years. She was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church in McCpnnelsville and served positions as secretary and treasurer for over 25 years. Ruth was a loving mother and grandmother. She is survived by a daughter Tricia (Mark) Villers of Marietta, two sons Tracy Smith (Becky Shuster) and Troy Smith all of McConnelsville, a grandson Blake Villers of Marietta, two sisters Reva (Francis) Mummey of Stockport and Rita (Calvin) Parmiter of McConnelsville. She left behind several nieces and nephews that were very dear to her heart and her beloved cat Muffins. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother Donald Ray Hancher. Friends may call Monday, December 30, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at the Miller-Huck Funeral Home in McConnelsville. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Jennifer Johnstonbaker officiating. She will be laid to rest in McConnelsville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Trinity United Methodist Church 98 N. 10th St. McConnelsville, Ohio 43756. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.miller-huck.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019