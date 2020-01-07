Services
Ruth N. (Moore) Watkins, 104

New Lexington, Ohio - Ruth N. (Moore) Watkins, 104 years young, of New Lexington, Ohio went home to be with her Lord at 1:40am on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at SKLD Nursing Facility, New Lexington, Ohio with her family by her side. Born November 5, 1915 in New Lexington, Ohio, the third child of the late Harry E. and Iva Rader Moore. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and was a homemaker for most of her life. A devout Christian and member of the New Lexington Bible Church and regularly attended weekly Bible study. Ruth lived independently in her own apartment at the local Senior Center until she was 103 years old! During her last year, she lived at the SKLD Nursing Facility and was loving cared for by her daughters and granddaughter, Amy Stalter-Crate. Loving Mother to a son, Douglas (Debbie) Watkins of Reeves, Louisiana and two daughters, Ruthann Stalter of New Lexington and Sherry (Douglas) Elson of Zanesville; sister, Jean Edes of Sidney, Montana; Also, Ruth was a loving Matriarch of a large extended family of 19 grandchildren, 56 plus great-grandchildren and 20 plus great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, preceded in death by her loving husband, David M. Watkins, Sr. in 1961; 3 sons, Thomas Watkins, David Watkins, Jr. and Donald Paul Watkins; 2 brothers, Paul Moore and Neal Moore; 3 sisters, Blanche Clark, Eva Elletson and Gladys Smith; son-in-law, Robert Stalter. Calling hours will be held from 2-4pm & 6-8pm on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio. Funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Friday, January 10, 2020 at the funeral home with Pastor Steve Byrd officiating. Burial will follow in New Lexington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Alliance of Perry County, P.O. Box 12, New Lexington, OH 43764 or SKLD Resident Council Fund, 920 South Main Street, New Lexington, OH 43764. Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
