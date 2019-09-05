Services
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
714 Main Street
Dresden, OH 43821
(740) 754-2111
Ruth Phillips
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
714 Main Street
Dresden, OH 43821
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
714 Main Street
Dresden, OH 43821
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dresden - Ruth Ann Phillips, 71, of Dresden, Ohio died Sunday afternoon, September 1, 2019 at Altercare of Zanesville.

Born September 12, 1947 in Zanesville she was a daughter of the late Raymond Whyde and Bernice (Griffin) Whyde of Dresden. Ruth was a 1965 graduate of Dresden Jefferson High School and was a former supervisor with the Longaberger Company with 28 years of service. She was a member of the North Terrace Church of Christ and the Dresden American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed crocheting and watching Ohio State Football.

Surviving in addition to her mother are two sons, Terry Phillips and Randy (Lisa) Phillips, both of Dresden; one daughter, Kimberly (Jaryd) Moore of Dresden; six grandchildren, T. J., Tara, Katlyn, Kalieb, Kara and Krisalyn and one great grandchild, Aurora. Also surviving are two brothers, Charles (Kathy) Whyde of Heath, Ohio and David Whyde of Columbus, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her father she was preceded in death by a brother, Bill Whyde.

Calling hours will be from NOON to 2pm Friday, September 6, 2019 at the Dresden Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 714 Main Street.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm Friday, September 6, 2019 at the funeral home with Minister Bill Meaige officiating. Burial will be in Dresden Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the James Cancer Center, 460 West Tenth Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43210.
Published in the Times Recorder on Sept. 5, 2019
