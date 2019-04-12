|
|
Ruth Wolfe Brock
Zanesville - Age 81, passed away on Tuesday March 26, 2019 at Thomasville Medical Center.
She was born in Zanesville, daughter of the late Ray Wolfe and Marie Perkins Wolfe. Ruth lived in the Zanesville area for most of her life, moving to Thomasville, NC six years ago. Ruth was a loving and passionate mother and grandmother and was also an avid animal lover.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, William A. Brock Sr.; daughter, Christine Brock and brother Ed Wolfe.
She is survived by her son William "Bill" Brock Jr. and wife Bonnie; daughter Melinda Fogle and husband (Jeff); two grandchildren, William Brock III and Shala Fogle; four great-grandchildren, Bill Raymond, Cody Raymond, Larrisa Fogle and Lucas Fogle; and brothers Roger Wolfe and Bob Wolfe.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, April, 13, 2019 at Mt. Olive Catholic Cemetery in Zanesville, Ohio.
