Ryan Boone

Ryan BooneZanesville - Ryan Edward Boone received his angel wings on October 9, 2020. He was born on March 8, 1984 to Tammy Harper (Calendine) and Rick Boone. Ryan will always be remembered for his infectious smile and his wonderful love for everyone who came to know Ryan.Ryan's viewing will be held at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage from 4-6 p.m. Tue. Oct. 13, 2020 where funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wed. Oct. 14, 2020. Burial will be in Fairmount Memorial Cemetery in Jacksontown.