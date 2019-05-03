Ryan Wayne Hammond



Dresden - Ryan Wayne Hammond of Dresden, Ohio, formerly of Chillicothe, Ohio, passed away on April 29, 2019, as a result of a motorcycle accident. Ryan was born on December 24, 1986, in Warren, PA. He was the son of Ronald and Yvonne (Zuck) Hammond of Dresden, Ohio. Ryan was a 2005 graduate of Unioto High School and a graduate from the Recording Workshop both in Chillicothe. Ryan had his own DJ and music production business called "The Perfect Mix". Ryan had a big heart and loved his dog Lily, his music and riding his motorcycle. He also loved rollercoasters and going to Buffalo Sabers Hockey Games with his dad. He was a big help to his mom in her business, The Village Victorian Scrapbook Retreat, and restoring the 1850's Victorian home in which it resides. His talents and warm heart will be missed by everyone. Ryan is survived by his parents, Ron and Yvonne, the love of his life, Lindsay Mitchell, who he was going to marry in September of this hear, Lindsay's parents, Michael and Sherri Shewalter of Chillicothe, Ohio, a brother, sister-in-law and new born nephew, Tyler James, Mary Katherine and Jackson Tyler Hammond of Louisville, KY, grandmothers, Lois (Hammond) Swanson of Falconer, NY and Elnora (Zuck) Dobson of Driftwood, PA, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins from all over the country. Ryan was preceded in death by his grandfather, Dennis Zuck of Tidioute, PA, cousin, Collin Zuck of Jamestown, NY, cousin, Michelle Matteson of Jamestown, NY and cousin, Michael Bennett of Falconer, NY. A caring cremation will take place and Ryan's ashes and soul given to God for all of eternity. A memorial service to honor Ryan's memory will be held at a later date. To sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note of condolence, please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com. Published in the Times Recorder & Chillicothe Gazette on May 3, 2019