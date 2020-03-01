|
Sallie Carter
Fultonham - Sallie A. Carter, 84, of Fultonham, passed away at 2:15 p.m. Sat. Feb. 29, 2020 at her home. She was born on March 9, 1935 in Manila, Arkansas, a daughter of the late William and Matilda (Shields) Patton. She was a 45 year member of the Uniontown Baptist Church in Fultonham.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years Bill J. Carter. Four children Gene (Sherry) Carter, Matilda (Ken) Kirkland, Karen (Bubba) Carter, and Rebecca (Rich) Egeland. 23 grandchildren, 57 great-grandchildren, 1 great-greatgrandchild and 2 more on the way. One sister Ruth (Bill) Blair. One brother Albert (Audrey) Patton.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons William David Carter and Timothy Joe Carter. Siblings Wayne Cole, Frances Adkinson, Woodrow Cole, Oscar Shields, and Lucille Ross.
Friends may call from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. Wed. March 4, 2020 at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thur. March 5, 2020 at the Uniontown Baptist Church in Fultonham with Jonathan Carter officiating. Burial will be in Fultonham Cemetery. To sign the online book visit
