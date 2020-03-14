|
Sally A. Johnson
New Lexington - Sally A Johnson, 73, of New Lexington, Ohio died at 10:09am on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at her home.
Born November 17, 1946 in New Lexington, Ohio to the late Lester E. Savage and Mary Cronin Savage of New Lexington.
Sally was a member of the New Lexington Eagles #2070 Ladies Auxiliary, where she was a Past President; she volunteered at the Food Pantry by the Perry County Home; loved her quilts and was a Pantry Player at Fairview Assisted Living.
Survived by her mother, Mary Savage; children, Tammy (Matt) Chapman, James Matthew (Nam Hui) Fain, Michael Lee (Tonya) Snider and Keith Thomas (Lori) Stant; 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren; brothers and a sister, Ed (Mimi) Savage, Marty (Linda) Savage, Lonnie (Rhonda) Savage and Mary Ann Savage.
In addition to her father, preceded in death by her husband, Gary Lee Johnson.
Calling hours will be held from 2-4pm & 6-8pm with Eagles Ladies Auxiliary service at 7:45pm on Monday, March 16, 2020 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio.
Graveside Funeral Service and Burial will be held at 12:00pm on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Rehoboth Cemetery with Reverend Richard Newlon and Pastor Jeff Gilkerson officiating.
Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2020