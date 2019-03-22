Services
Roberts Funeral Home
304 Mill Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
614-342-1951
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wake
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Sally A. Wycinski Obituary
Sally A. Wycinski

New Lexington, Ohio - Sally A. Wycinski, 85, of New Lexington, Ohio died at 4:37am on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus, Ohio.

Born September 27, 1933 in York Township, Morgan County, Ohio to the late Earl and Lula Mae Neff Wood.

Sally was a member of Saint Rose Catholic Church of New Lexington; she loved bowling, playing euchre, going out to eat and enjoyed her time with family and friends.

Survived by her children, David (Lynne) Wycinski of Bellefontaine, Jeff (Patty) Wycinski of New Lexington, Karen (Dick) Fisher of Crooksville, Randy (Kelly) Wycinski of New Lexington, Teresa (Dale) Dickson of Alexandra and Pat (Mindi) Wycinski of New Lexington; sister, Sharon Bell; grandchildren, Danny (Megan), Stacie, John (Kim), Amanda (Jason), Katie, Nate (Makenzie), Aaron, Brett, Austin (Linsay), Sydney, Mitchell, Jared and Addison; great-grandchildren, Madison, Matthew, Noah and Wyatt; step-grandchildren, Jennifer (David), Davey, Corey, Chad, Addison (Aaron), Owen, Wyatt, Mercedes, Myla, Kristy (Drew), Dallas, Landon and Kaden.

In addition to her parents, preceded in death by her husband, Arthur A. Wycinski, November 19, 2002; brothers, Michael and Jackie Wood; sister, Janet Clutter.

Calling hours will be held from 2-4pm & 6-8pm with Wake Service at 8pm on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Saint Rose Catholic Church, Main and Water Streets, New Lexington, Ohio with Father Michael Hartge as celebrant.

Private family burial will be on Tuesday at New Lexington Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Saint Rose School, 309 North Main Street, New Lexington, Ohio 43764.

Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Mar. 22, 2019
