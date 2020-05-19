Services
Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home
935 Forest Avenue
Zanesville, OH 43701
Friday, May 22, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Friday, May 22, 2020
2:00 PM
Sally Ann Kerr


1948 - 2020
Sally Ann Kerr Obituary
Sally Ann Kerr

Zanesville - Sally Ann Kerr, 71 of Zanesville, died Friday, May 15, 2020, at Genesis Hospital Emergency Department. She was born Saturday, September 25, 1948, in Zanesville, the daughter of Albert F. Brown and Margaret G. (Russell) Brown.

Sally was a people person who never met a stranger. She had a great sense of humor and loved to play bingo.

Sally is survived by her sister: Carol Hoffer; two nephews: Bill (Kelly Baseheart) Sowers and Tad (Paula) Sowers; one niece: Chantell (Ray) Wofter all of Zanesville and several great nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Sally was preceded in death by her son: Eric Kerr and one brother: James F. Brown.

Friends may call Friday, May 22, 2020, from 1:00 to 2:00 PM, at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, where funeral services will follow at 2:00 PM. Due to current health conditions, social distancing will be observed and guests are asked to wear personal protections equipment. To sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note of condolence please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from May 19 to May 20, 2020
