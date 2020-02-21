Services
Thompson-Farus Funeral Home
383 Main St
Duncan Falls, OH 43734
(740) 674-4332
Roseville - Sally Ann Zink, 86 of Roseville went to be with the Lord on February 20, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

Sally was born in Roseville on December 2, 1933. She is the daughter of the late Neil and Myrtle E. Price. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and she also attended the Cannelville United Methodist.

Sally is survived by her six Grandchildren; four Great-Grandchildren, six Great-Great Grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and two very special nieces who were her caregivers, Sonya Ridenour and Belinda Misuraca.

In addition to her parents, Sally is preceded in death by her husband Leon Zink; two sons, Marty and Gary Zink; one daughter, Peggy McInerny; a grandson Neil; three sisters, Ruth, Rachel, and Kathleen; four brothers, Roy, Ronnie, John, and Butch Price.

Friends and family are welcome to attend calling hours 11 to 1 pm on Monday, February 24, 2020 at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls, where funeral services will be held at 1 pm. Maribeth Roberts will officiate the service. She will be laid to rest at the Mt. Horeb Cemetery in Crooksville.

www.farusfh.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020
