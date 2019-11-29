Services
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
1850 West Main Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 788-8808
Sally Birkimer
Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home
304 Mill Street
New Lexington, OH
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home
304 Mill Street
New Lexington, OH
Sally Birkimer

Sally Birkimer

Crooksville - Sally L. Birkimer, 81 of Crooksville died Thursday morning, November 28, 2019 at The Oaks At Northpoint, Zanesville.

Sally was born June 14, 1938 in Zanesville, OH to the late Rolland Dean and Rhea Mae (Dawson) Brown. A 1956 graduate of New Lexington High School, Sally worked as a Medical Receptionist at several doctor's offices. She loved spending time at the ocean, especially Myrtle Beach. Sally was a member of Rolling Plains United Methodist Church. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Survivors include her husband of 62 years, E. David Birkimer; children, Susanna and David Chute of Newark; Bob and Debbie Birkimer of Crooksville; grandchildren, Bradley (Meghann) Chute, Byron (Sherry) Chute, Carrie (Alex) Torr, Jennifer (Shane) Shipley, Layne (Andrew) Bertke, Matthew (Maggie) Altier; 12 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Beth (Dee) Heinz of Proctorville, OH.

Friends and family may call 10 a.m. to 1p.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, OH. Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Richard Newlon and Pastor John Alice officiating. Burial will be in New Lexington Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Rolling Plains United Methodist Church, 3350 Moxahala Park Rd., Zanesville, OH 43701.
Published in the Times Recorder from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
