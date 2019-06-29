|
Sally Conklin
Frazeysburg - Sally L. Conklin, 85, of Frazeysburg, Ohio died peacefully at her home Thursday evening, June 27, 2019. Her loving family was at her side.
Born June 16, 1934 in Newark, Ohio she was a daughter of the late Charles and Nora (Alberry) Garrard. Mrs. Conklin was Methodist by faith and was a retired employee of United Technologies of Zanesville with over 20 years of service. She was a member of the Women's Auxiliary of Newark Eagles #387. She loved playing BINGO, going to Wheeling, traveling, dancing and listening to country music. Sally was a very loving and generous person. She was always willing to take anyone into her home that was in need of a place to stay.
Surviving are four sons, Gail W. "Jake" (Rose) Conklin of Adamsville, Ralph (Julie) Conklin of New Concord, Ohio, Pat (Candy) Conklin and Robert (Anita) Conklin, both of Frazeysburg; four daughters, Linda (Larry) Brailer of Nashport, Sally Brookover of Dresden, Bonnie (Gary) King of Laurel, Mississippi and Kathy (David) Weber of Mt. Vernon, Ohio; many grandchildren, many great grandchildren, many great great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Gail W. Conklin, Sr., whom she married November 21, 1950 and who died March 30, 2001; a son Herbert Conklin; a daughter, Annabelle Conklin and a son in-law, Danny Brookover; three sisters, Dorothy Lake, Bonnie Wilson and Ruth Hobbs and two brothers Junior Wiley and Earl Wiley.
Calling hours will be 5pm to 8pm Monday, July 1, 2019 at the Frazeysburg Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 110 West Third Street.
Funeral services will be 11:00am Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Frazeysburg Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Genesis Hospice.
Published in the Times Recorder on June 29, 2019