Sally Jo Grandstaff
Zanesville - Sally Jo Grandstaff, 69, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. She was born March 31, 1950 in Zanesville to the late James M. and Violet McDaniel. She was a former caretaker and cook at Autumn Healthcare and a member of St. John's Lutheran Church. Sally loved her pets and Blake Shelton.
Surviving are the love of her life Jeff Tracey; three daughters: Brenda (Ed) Jenkins, Michelle (Tracy) Fritter and Laurie (Craig) Smith; two sisters: Kathy Armstrong and Mary Varner; six grandchildren: Wesley Ann, Ashley, Dawn, Alissa, Lathan and Ashley; six great grandchildren: Zailor, Kyrie, Mailee, Amari, Andrew and Diana; and her beloved pets: Lucky, Kira, Snowball, Patches and Fred.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two sisters: Phyllis and Esther Marie; a brother Norsuda; and the father of her children Robert Grandstaff.
Calling hours will be held 2 to 4 and 6 to 8PM Monday, April 22, at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD, ZANESVILLE. Funeral services will be held at 11AM on Tuesday, April 23 in the Snouffer Chapel with Rev. Mark Combs officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery.
Published in the Times Recorder on Apr. 18, 2019