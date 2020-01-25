|
Sally K. Moore
Crooksville - Sally K. Moore, 72 of Crooksville died late Thursday evening at the Cleveland Clinic following a courageous battle for her life and surrounded by her loving and devoted family.
She was born March 22, 1947 in Crooksville, the daughter of the late Albert and Margaret (nee: Dailey) Brown.
Sally was a 1965 graduate of Crooksville High School. Following high school, she went on to study cosmetology at Carousel in Zanesville and later practice that profession with Marty Cannon in Crooksville. She spent many years as the librarian at Crooksville Schools and later at the Crooksville Public Library. Sally served 22 years as the manager of the Village Green Apartments in Crooksville and Lincoln Park Apartments in New Lexington. Some years ago, she was very active in a ceramics group in Roseville where she created some beautiful ceramic pieces that are treasured by her family, a Nativity scene and a Santa and Mrs. Santa. Most recently, she was taking painting classes. Her family proclaims her to be a great cook and baker. She enjoyed playing slots at Wheeling. The greatest love of her life was her family, her husband, kids, grandkids, siblings and great grandkids. She loved 'spoiling' the grandchildren and always had gum (and candy) for them. Sally was Catholic by faith and a member of Church of The Atonement in Crooksville.
Left behind to mourn her passing is her beloved husband of 53 years, Tim E. Moore; her beloved children, Lori Ruff (Travis Keylor), Staci and Chris White and Darren and Wendy Moore; her darling grandchildren, Kristen and Rik Menchen, Bryan Ruff, Sierra Channel and her fiance', Taylor Maclam, Dylan and Dalton Moore, Clay and Maggie White; her great grandchildren, Bryson and Lily Ruff, Samantha and Abigail Menchen and her siblings, Mary Lou 'Mike" and Jeff Mumford, Alberta 'Toots' Sweeney, Norma Jean 'Jeannie' Sowers and Albert and Valerie Brown.
Welcoming into Heaven in addition to her parents are her brothers-in-law, Jim Sweeney and Bennie Sowers; her great grandson, Joseph 'Joey' Menchen and her furbaby, Baby.
Sally's family will receive family and friends 2-4 and 6-8 PM, Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Goebel Funeral Home, 36 N. Buckeye St., Crooksville where a Rosary will be recited at 7:30 PM led by Deacon Mark Weiner. Celebration of the funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, January 29 at Church of The Atonement Catholic Church, 300 Winter St., Crooksville with Father Chris Yakkel as Celebrant. Following the Mass, Sally will be cremated.
Published in the Times Recorder from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020