Samuel C. Robinson Sr.
Milford, PA - Samuel C. Robinson Sr. of Milford, PA passed away on March 15, 2019 at the age of 50.
Sam is survived by his wife of fifteen years Wendy Robinson, children: Isabella B. Robinson and Sammy C. Robinson Jr., mother: Sheila Robinson, siblings: Brent (Wendy) McCutcheon of Nashport, OH, Misty Speeks of Columbus, OH and Diamond (Shane) Bell of Newark, OH., many nieces and nephews, loving in-laws, and many friends.
He was born on January 21, 1969 in Zanesville, OH. Sam was a 1987 graduate of Philo High School. He received his Masters of Business Administration and Masters of Science from the University of Pittsburgh in 2011. He utilized his degrees working as a Project Manager for Mutual Benefit Group in Huntingdon, PA.
Sam enjoyed riding his Harley, cheering for the Pittsburgh Steelers, playing euchre with family, practicing Tae Kwon Do with his son Sammy and watching his daughter Isabella dance. His family will remember him as a loving husband, father, son and brother!
He was preceded in death by his father Samuel M. Robinson, grandparents: Hilda I. Robinson and Samuel A. Robinson.
Calling hours will be held at Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford St., Milford, PA Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 4 to7 PM. A funeral service will immediately follow. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Sam's life.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Humane Society of Pike County on behalf of Samuel C. Robinson Sr. https://www.pikecountyhumanesociety.org/donate.html.
Arrangements by Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford St., Milord, PA (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com).
Published in the Times Recorder on Mar. 20, 2019