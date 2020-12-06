Samuel "Sam" F. Gianettino
Zanesville - Samuel "Sam" F. Gianettino, 78 of Zanesville, died 8:18 PM, Saturday, December 5, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born Friday, August 7, 1942, in Sardis, WV, the son of Samuel Gianettino and Rosie (Hughes) Gianettino. He married Theresa (Basehart) Gianettino on Saturday, August 3, 1968, and was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church.
Sam served his country as a veteran of the United States Air Force, from 1961 through 1965. Sam retired from Ohio University Zanesville following many years of service. He was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather who loved his family and all the time he spent with them. To Sam, family was everything. He was a little league basketball and baseball coach for his sons, and they enjoyed all the trips and vacations they had together as a family.
In addition to his wife Theresa, he is survived by three sons: Sam (Angie) Gianettino and Alex Gianettino both of Zanesville, and Bill (Tracie) Gianettino of Philo; six grandchildren: Jaden and Kaylynn Gianettino, Matt, Rose and Lexi Gianettino, and Zak Gianettino.
In addition to his parents, Sam was preceded in death by nine half brothers and sisters.
Friends may call Tuesday, December 8, 2020, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM, at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville. Burial will follow at a later date. To sign the online register book or to send a personal condolence note please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com