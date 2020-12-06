1/1
Samuel F. "Sam" Gianettino
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Samuel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Samuel "Sam" F. Gianettino

Zanesville - Samuel "Sam" F. Gianettino, 78 of Zanesville, died 8:18 PM, Saturday, December 5, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born Friday, August 7, 1942, in Sardis, WV, the son of Samuel Gianettino and Rosie (Hughes) Gianettino. He married Theresa (Basehart) Gianettino on Saturday, August 3, 1968, and was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church.

Sam served his country as a veteran of the United States Air Force, from 1961 through 1965. Sam retired from Ohio University Zanesville following many years of service. He was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather who loved his family and all the time he spent with them. To Sam, family was everything. He was a little league basketball and baseball coach for his sons, and they enjoyed all the trips and vacations they had together as a family.

In addition to his wife Theresa, he is survived by three sons: Sam (Angie) Gianettino and Alex Gianettino both of Zanesville, and Bill (Tracie) Gianettino of Philo; six grandchildren: Jaden and Kaylynn Gianettino, Matt, Rose and Lexi Gianettino, and Zak Gianettino.

In addition to his parents, Sam was preceded in death by nine half brothers and sisters.

Friends may call Tuesday, December 8, 2020, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM, at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville. Burial will follow at a later date. To sign the online register book or to send a personal condolence note please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home
935 Forest Avenue
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 452-5494
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 6, 2020
Sam was the easiest going, soft spoken person I ever knew, was very giving person ,a great brother in law.
Jeff Basehart
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved