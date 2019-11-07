Services
DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home
56 South 5th Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 452-9356
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home
56 South 5th Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
4:00 PM
DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home
56 South 5th Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
View Map
Samuel "Sam" Kirk


1954 - 2019
Samuel "Sam" Kirk Obituary
Samuel "Sam" Kirk

Zanesville - Samuel "Sam" A. Kirk, 65 of Zanesville, passed away November 6, 2019 at his home surrounded by family.

He was born March 27, 1954 in Newark, OH, son of Mary Kirk and the late Robert Kirk. Sam was a graduate from Newark High School and member of Corner Stone Full Gospel. He was an avid NASCAR fan, enjoyed tinkering with cars and was the best mechanic. Sam never met a stranger and enjoyed telling short stories which would turn into long stories that everyone enjoyed. He loved spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife Katherine Winland Kirk; sons, Jason Kirk, Nathan Kirk, Bryan Winland; daughters, Michelle Vance, Kimberly (Gerald III) Jordan, Andrea Dzierwa; beloved fur baby, Tater; brother Jim (Sky) Kirk; sister Katrina (David) Johnson; grandchildren, Isabella Kirk-Gulley, Cody Kirk, Cory Kirk, Kayley Kirk; several nieces, nephews and friends.

In addition to his father he was preceded in death by his brother Bob Kirk.

Calling hours will be held from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM Saturday, November 9, 2019 at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home, 56 S. 5th Street, Zanesville, OH 43701, where services will take place at 4:00 PM. Per Sam's wishes cremation will follow services.

To sign the online guestbook please visit www.delongbakerlanning.com
Published in the Advocate & Times Recorder from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
