Samuel L. Hutcheson
Philo - Samuel L. Hutcheson, 82 of Philo passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 while under the care of Hospice of Central Ohio
.
Sam was born in Zanesville on October 19, 1937. He is the son of the late Lyle and Madge (Hill) Hutcheson. Sam graduated from Philo High School in 1955. He graduated with a Masters of Arts Degree in School Administration from Ohio University in 1959. He was a teacher and Principal in the Franklin Local School District for 30 years. He was a Harrison Township Village Clerk and member of the Philo Civic League.
He received the Award of Merit in the Philo High School Athletic Hall of Fame and he was inducted into the Franklin Local Alumni Hall of Fame. Sam could always be seen selling tickets at the Philo High School Football games and running the game clock for the boys Basketball Program for 60 years. He was a member of the Philo United Methodist Church.
Sam is survived by his three sons, Tony (Diana) Hutcheson, Chris (Julie) Hutcheson and Kevin Hutcheson; his grandchildren, Samantha (Scott) Moyer, Jordan Hutcheson, Kristen Hutcheson, Kara Hutcheson, Destiny Hutcheson and Stephanie (Justin) St. Sauveur; his great granddaughter, Adley St. Sauveur; his sister, Ellen (Jim Barr) Chichka; his brother-in-law, Steve (Bonnie) Sheppard and Sam (Pam) Sheppard; three sister-in-laws, Joan (Arlo) Barkley, Bertie Sue England and Thaila (Jim) Harmon
and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Sam is preceded in death by his wife Becky Hutcheson whom he married on June 11, 1961 and who passed away July 27, 2016; his brother-in-law, Donald Sheppard, Bob England and sister-in-law, Rose Sheppard.
Please consider making memorial contributions in Sam's honor to Hospice of Central Ohio
, PO Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff and caregivers at the Oaks at Bethesda for his loving care.
Visitations will be 4 to 8 pm on Monday, October 5, 2020 at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls. Funeral services will be 11 am on Tuesday. Pastor Dee Raider will officiate the services. He will be laid to rest in the Duncan Falls Cemetery. www.farusfh.com