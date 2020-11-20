Sandra Ann Young
Zanesville - Sandra Ann Young, 85, of Zanesville passed at 3:56 A.M. Friday, November 20, 2020 at the home.
She was born on Wednesday, December 12, 1934 in Zanesville, OH the daughter of Lawrence Russell Davis and Edna Mae Kennison Davis.
Sandra was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church and the Lady's Auxiliary Knights of Columbus. Sandy was employed as an executive assistant at G.E. for over 16 years and then with the birth of her son, became a full time homemaker. She is an avid reader, enjoyed the beach and the sun. Sandy also enjoyed playing board and card games, but especially just spending time with family.
She is survived by , Jerry Wolfe, her loving companion of 35+ years; three children, Kim (Keith) LaCrone, Todd (Fiance, Misty Hamilton) Young, and Misty M. (Brad) Lear; four grandchildren, Kolby (Audry) LaCrone, Kinsey LaCrone, Mercedez (Austin) DeVolld and Taylor Young; two sisters, Sally (Bob) Brown and Sharon Barnes; many nieces and nephews; and her extended Wolfe family.
In addition to her parents, Sandy was preceded in death by a sister, Sue Walters; a brother Steve Davis and a nephew Danny Walters.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family asks that masks be worn and social distancing protocol observed.
Friends may call 4:00 - 7:00 P.M. on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the Bryan and Hardwick Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Monday, November 23, 2020 at the St. Nicholas Catholic Church with Fr. Martin Ralko officiating. Burial will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to Genesis Hospice, 713 Forest Ave, Zanesville, OH 43701 or Lady's Auxiliary Knights of Columbus, 275 Sunrise Center Dr, Zanesville, OH 43701.
The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements.
