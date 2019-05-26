Services
William Thompson & Son Funeral Home
5765 Gladstone Dr
White Cottage, OH 43791
(740) 849-2323
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
William Thompson & Son Funeral Home
5765 Gladstone Drive
White Cottage, OH
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William Thompson & Son Funeral Home
5765 Gladstone Drive
White Cottage, OH
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
2:00 PM
William Thompson & Son Funeral Home
5765 Gladstone Drive
White Cottage, OH
East Fultonham - Sandy Holsky Fisher, age 79, went to be with the Lord on May 24, 2019 while surrounded by her family after a 9 year battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Sandy was born in Zanesville, Ohio on March 16, 1940. She grew up in Putman but spent her entire adult life in the same house in East Fultonham. She was a 1957 graduate of Zanesville High School. Sandy married Ronald "Ronnie" Douglas Fisher on June 18, 1957; they were happily married for nearly 62 years. Sandy enjoyed working for 35 years at Big Bear in Zanesville and continued working at Pick'n Save after her retirement from Big Bear. Sandy was known in the community for treating each of her customers and co-workers as family. She was a long-time member of Fultonham United Methodist Church and most recently attended Community Freewill Baptist Church.

Sandy loved card playing, was an avid walker, and a member of the Greater Zanesville Singers. Sandy wintered at Traveler's Rest Resort in Dade City, Florida where she sang in the Traver's Rest Church Choir and enjoyed traveling the world with her husband.

She is survived by her husband, Ronnie, her children Rhonda (Boomer) James of Marietta, R.D. (Jill) Fisher of Mt. Perry, her grandchildren Natasha (James) Anderson, Ashley (Nathan) Misel, Alaina (Jared) Perry, Devon (Joe) Edwards, Austin (Julianne) James, 18 great grandchildren, her sister-in-law Sandra Holsky and many special nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Theodore and Daisy Sandifer Holsky, her sisters and brother-in-laws Betty (Ralph) Mendenhall, Alice (Bob) Wright, Beverly (George) Wright, her brother Larry Holsky, and her brother and sister-in-law Ted (Connie) Holsky.

Special thanks to her loving friend and caretaker Jody Severance, the wonderful nurses and staff of the Harmer Place of Marietta, and Shriver's Hospice Care.

Family, friends, and other lives who Sandy touched are invited to the William Thompson & Son Funeral Home 5765 Gladstone Drive in White Cottage on Tue. May 28, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. where funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wed. May 29, 2019 with Pastor Scott Hutchinson and Mike Queen officiating. Burial will be in Fultonham Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the . To sign the online guest book visit

www.williamthompsonandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder from May 26 to May 27, 2019
