Services
Roberts Funeral Home
304 Mill Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
614-342-1951
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Roberts Funeral Home
304 Mill Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Roberts Funeral Home
304 Mill Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Roberts Funeral Home
304 Mill Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Kopcho
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra J. Kopcho


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sandra J. Kopcho Obituary
Sandra J. Kopcho

Congo, Ohio - Sandra J. Kopcho, 71, of Frazeysburg, Ohio formerly of Congo, Ohio died at 5:35pm on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Columbus, Ohio.

Born June 3, 1947 in Hollister, Ohio to the late Herb and Hazel Triplett Schonborn.

Sandra loved her grandchildren and enjoyed her time cross stitching and a making someone a homemade gift.

Survived by her 3 children, Chris Kopcho, Jim (Cathie) Kopcho and Kathy Kopcho, all of Frazeysburg; 2 grandchildren, Stephen and Abby Kopcho; 2 sisters, Carol (Bob) Boley and Evelyn (Dan) Starlin; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, preceded in death by her husband, Robert W. Kopcho; sister, Bonnie Levan; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Zoli and Ethel Kopcho.

Calling hours will be held from 2-4pm & 6-8pm on Friday, March 22, 2019 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the funeral home with Reverend Richard Newlon officiating.

Burial will be in Oakfield Cemetery at a later date.

Contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist the family with funeral expenses.

Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now