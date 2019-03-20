|
Sandra J. Kopcho
Congo, Ohio - Sandra J. Kopcho, 71, of Frazeysburg, Ohio formerly of Congo, Ohio died at 5:35pm on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Columbus, Ohio.
Born June 3, 1947 in Hollister, Ohio to the late Herb and Hazel Triplett Schonborn.
Sandra loved her grandchildren and enjoyed her time cross stitching and a making someone a homemade gift.
Survived by her 3 children, Chris Kopcho, Jim (Cathie) Kopcho and Kathy Kopcho, all of Frazeysburg; 2 grandchildren, Stephen and Abby Kopcho; 2 sisters, Carol (Bob) Boley and Evelyn (Dan) Starlin; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, preceded in death by her husband, Robert W. Kopcho; sister, Bonnie Levan; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Zoli and Ethel Kopcho.
Calling hours will be held from 2-4pm & 6-8pm on Friday, March 22, 2019 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the funeral home with Reverend Richard Newlon officiating.
Burial will be in Oakfield Cemetery at a later date.
Contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist the family with funeral expenses.
Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Mar. 20, 2019