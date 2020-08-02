1/1
Sandra K. Baker
1949 - 2020
Sandra K. Baker

DRESDEN - Sandra K. Baker, 71, of Dresden died Saturday evening, August 1, 2020 at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Columbus, Ohio after an 11 year battle with Leukemia.

Born July 4, 1949 in Zanesville she was the daughter of the late Roland and Louise (Lent) Newsom and was a graduate of Maysville High School, Class of 1967. Sandra was employed by the nursing homes in the dietary department and was a Baptist by Faith. She loved reading books and spending time with her cats, Lucy and Charley. Her greatest joy in life was her family especially her granddaughters.

Surviving is a daughter, Angie (Chad) Bice of Dresden; three grandchildren, Alexis Bice of Tampa, Fl., Alivia Bice of Granview, Oh and Ava Bice of Dresden; two brothers, Harold (Martha) Newsom of South Zanesville and Chuck (Connie) Newsom of Zanesville; a sister-in-law, Karen Newsom of Zanesville and a special friend, Patty Smythe of Zanesville.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Danny E. Baker whom she married on July 21, 1969 and who died April 25, 2016; a brother, Bill Newsom and a sister, Jane Clapper.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the wonderful Doctors and Nurses at the James Cancer Hospital that cared for Sandra.

No calling hours will be observed. Private Service will be held.

Sandra will be laid to rest by her husband at Dresden Cemetery.

The family is being assisted by the Dresden Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home.






Published in Times Recorder from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2020.
