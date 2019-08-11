|
Sandra K. Roberts
Zanesville - Sandra K. Roberts, 74 of Zanesville, passed away after a brief illness on August 9, 2019 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville.
Sandy was born in Zanesville on May 3, 1945. She is the daughter of the late Michael and Viola (Rogers) Wyatt. She was a devout Jehovah's Witness, and she attended the Kingdom Hall in Zanesville. She retired in 2008 from Muskingum County Job and Family Services. She loved to read, play scrabble, paint her ceramics and most especially spend time with her grandchildren.
Sandy is survived by her children, Jim (Donna) Roberts, Carlena Roberts, Shannon (David) Van Horn, Kevin Roberts and Brent Roberts; her 12 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and her siblings.
Visitations will be held 4 to 6 pm on Monday, August 12, 2019 on Monday at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls. Funeral services will begin at 6 pm.
Published in the Times Recorder on Aug. 11, 2019