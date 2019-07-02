Sandra K. Roll



Zanesville - Sandra Roll, 65, of Zanesville, died at 8:07 P.M. Sunday, June 30, 2019 at OSU Wexner Medical Center, Columbus. She was born August 2, 1953 in Pound, Virginia, a daughter of the late Albert and Jean Mullins Stivers. She was the receptionist for Brenwood Salon for over twenty years. Sandra loved her family dearly and will be missed by all.



Surviving is her husband of forty seven years, Rodney J. Roll, who she married January 14, 1972; a daughter, April Roll; a grandson, Briar West; two sisters, Anna Scott and Paula Barnett; and two brothers, Danny (Diane) Dingus and Jeff (Tammy) Dingus.



She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Michael Dingus.



No calling or services will be held per Sandra's wishes. A cremation has taken place.



BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE, the areas only crematory owned by funeral directors were entrusted with all arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Friends of the Library, c/o Muskingum County Library, 220 North Fifth Street, Zanesville, Ohio 43701.



To send a note of condolence to the family, visit, www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com Published in the Times Recorder on July 2, 2019