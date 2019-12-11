|
|
Sandra Kay Morgan
Zanesville - Sandra Kay Morgan, known to all as Kay, peacefully passed into eternal life in the evening hours of Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at the Cedar Hill Care Facility in Zanesville.
She was born the only daughter to the late Charles "Buss" and Thelma (Chaffin) Luckett on February 19, 1939.
Kay was a 1957 high school graduate of the Southeastern High School in Detroit, Michigan. Kay spent over 22 years of her working life, as an aid in the Muskingum County Home, until her retirement in 1998. She made her home in Christ at the St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Roseville. Kay was a very selfless person, always giving herself to others, especially assisting and helping the elderly.
Left to mourn her passing are her two sons, Robert M. (Elaine) Morgan and Larry A. Morgan and her daughter, Deborah K. (Pat) Fusner; her five grandchildren, Kristi Burnett, Lindsey Rayner, Jeremy Makin, Brandon Morgan and Austin Morgan; her great-grandchildren, Claire, Braeden, Nash, Brice and Reese, Brayden, Korbin, Aubri and Braytin; her step-great grandchildren, Kiah, Dallas and Haley. Kay also leaves behind a very special nephew, Daniel Morgan and the father of her children, Robert H. Morgan.
Welcoming Kay into eternal life are her parents, her infant brother, Terry Michael; her infant grandson, Kody Ryan and her daughter-in-law, Mary Morgan.
Friends and family are welcome to visit from 1:00 PM-3:00 PM and 5:00 PM-7:00 PM, Friday, December 13, 2019 at the Goebel Funeral Home, 36 N. Buckeye St. Crooksville. Following the visitation, funeral services will be rendered at 7:00 PM at the funeral home.
Following services, Kay will be cremated and her remains will be buried in Crooksville Cemetery.
Published in the Times Recorder from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019