|
|
Sandra "Sandy" Kay (Caliman) Peterson
Sandra "Sandy" Kay (Caliman) Peterson, 67, entered into the gates of heaven on April 1st, 2020 in Novi, MI surrounded by her family. She was born in Zanesville, Ohio to John and Marie Caliman who preceded her in death as well as a brother Cecil "Dean" Tabler and two sisters Charlotte Foy and "her best friend' Mary Jane Day. She is survived by her husband Eric, two children, Eric II (Megan) and Kelly (Kevin) and four grandsons Eric III, Caleb, Kevin III and Jackson. Sandy is also survived by two brothers, John B. Caliman and Thomas E. Caliman.
Sandy was known for her kind heart, welcoming nature and she never met a stranger. In her 45 years of marriage, she called herself a 'professional mover' as she and the family moved 10 times as a "corporate" wife. She made many friends as a result, who she constantly communicated with as she thought of them as extended family. Her first priority was her love of God but a close second was her family. Sandy always made every new location a home for her family. Sandy used to always say, "friends will come and go but you will always have family." She enjoyed traveling both domestically and internationally especially when the children and grandchildren were included. Faith and education was very important to Sandy as the first priorities for every move was finding a Church that 'fed her soul' and the best school system so her children would continue to grow.
Due to the Coronavirus environment and restrictions on social gathering, the family will hold a private graveside service at Woodlawn cemetery. Once social gathering restrictions are lifted, a Celebration of Life memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Sandy's memory would be appreciated by giving to either of the non-profits that she was actively involved. You can donate to The Eric and Sandy Peterson Excellence Scholarship at the Ohio University Foundation through the hUp://engage.ohio.edu/business link or to the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit through the hUps:// honoringsandy.givesmart.com or text honoring sandy to 76278. WWW.CALIMANFUNERALSERVICES.COM
Published in the Times Recorder from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020