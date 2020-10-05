Sandra Kay Smith



St. Petersburg, FL - Sandra Kay Smith, 79, of St. Petersburg, Florida, formally of Zanesville, passed away peacefully October 1, 2020 under the care of Hospice. She is predeceased by her parents and sisters Phyllis Brister and Jean Hostetter of Zanesville, OH. She is survived by her daughter Diana Stewart, grandson Damien Lee, her husband Jeff Smith and his family, and cousins and nephews in the Zanesville area. In remembrance of Sandy's life you can donate to your local hospice.









